













Dragon Ball Super shows that Broly can already control his maximum power

As I’m sure you already know, both Goku as Vegeta They already seized Beerus’s planet as a training place and now they have to get their act together because Frieza is on the loose and, from time to time, much stronger enemies come out and they have to do their part to overcome their limits in the new story of Dragon Ball Super.

Now, in the preview of the next manga of Dragon Ball Super They explain to us how Goku and Vegeta met Broly, that is, they summarize the movie of this character in just a few pages. What is interesting is that Vegeta mentions Jiren, Moro and Gas, a detail that does not happen in the superhero movie.

Likewise, it is also possible to appreciate that Broly has the ability to control his power. Even though he is able to switch to berserker mode on him, he too manages to stop him and even apologize. Goku notices this detail, which surprises him.

Source: Toei/Bird Studio

At this time, all that remains is to wait for this new chapter that will arrive on May 18 at Plus Sleeve and that it seems that it will have the title of: “The Plan to kidnap Pan”.

Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta changing his way of training

The preview of chapter 93 of Dragon Ball Super It also lets us see Vegeta differently, because now he trains by meditating, a detail that had not happened before. We could say that the Saiyan prince is evolving.

even surprises Goku see what Vegeta he’s so into that training. Could it be that thanks to that he is becoming much stronger and ready for when the fighting calls for it?

You have to see how much they move the manga, because technically this arc narrates the events of the movie of superhero and that can be frustrating for some fans. What do you think?