Dragon Ball Super has officially opened a new story arc, which takes place shortly after the fight they had Goku Y Vegeta with the seemingly invincibleBlack Frieza. And now, the most recent chapter of the manga has revealed events that will be directly linked to the movie of Super hero and its plot.

In chapter 89 he focuses particularly on Trunks when he begins to show his extraordinary power at school. Sending an android of his own to steal the disk that had been taken from him earlier, Trunks intervene and shoot down both this android and the other machines in the Dr Hedo without many problems. And that inspired the scientist to modify his designs.

Remember that in the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero we are introduced to gamma 1 and gamma 2, androids that supposedly fight for justice along with their respective capes. so i made it for Trunks would have influenced his creation, since the design shown before was much more basic, and also without too many techniques.

It is worth mentioning that everything that is happening in the manga at the moment is a prequel to what was seen on last year’s tape, so the union of the plots is expected to be organic. In addition, it is not known if there will also be an adaptation to the printed part, after all, in the anime the arcs of the films of the Battle of the gods.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Everything seems to indicate that the current arcs of the franchise are giving a calm pattern to the series, since Goku and Vegeta are preparing to have their revenge with Frieza. Even, as seen on the tape, it could be that Broly joins the cast of characters.