Currently dragon ball Super He has two projects that are latent, the first is his film that will soon cease to be exclusive to Japan and will expand to more places. And also with the chapters of the manga, since the end of the arc of granolawith a fight that possibly has a strong outcome in the hands of Goku.

Through an interview, the artist Toyotaro gave news regarding the outcome of the Ultra Instinct transformation, making it clear that the Saiyan still lacks training to master the transformation.

Here his comment:

For example, Whis can constantly use Ultra Instinct without any special transformations. So if you can stay in the Ultra Instinct state at all times, whether you’re asleep or awake, that would be optimal. I want the fans to see it. Goku is getting close to that level.

This comment means that there are still plans for Dragon Ball Super keep adding arcs to the story, and one of them would focus totally on mastering the ultra instinct and also of ultra-ego for Vegeta. the saga of granola It hasn’t come to an end yet, but Goku uses his best techniques it is possible that within a couple of chapters we will see the closure.

Via: comic book