Since Dragon Ball Z exists, the term “Saiyajin pride” has always been known by fans, which leads the strongest warriors to face others to become stronger, thus reaching the limits. But according to the manga Super has advanced, it seems that this ideology is going to change hands of its own author.

Spoiler alert! Don’t read if you haven’t read chapter 84 of the manga.

In the last chapter, Goku Y Vegeta they finish listening to the recording of the fight of Bardock with Gas in the planet Cereal. the heroism of Bardock and his unlocking of a secret power in battle shocked Goku, Vegeta and the old man Namek Monaito; for Gokuwas to know something that was totally unknown to the being who once gave him life.

For its part, Vegeta has reached the point of combining his training as a god of destruction with his own Saiyan pride, this to unlock the power of Ultra Ego. And now that they have a more established background, the meaning will be totally different.

In fact, Monaito makes everything very clear with these words:

Bardock, what a fun way to convey your will. The pride of a people is not about atoning for the sins of the past, nor about taking revenge. It’s about accepting your nature and sticking to your convictions. And that is in the case of any tribe.

That leads to Vegeta Y Goku to think that it is not about the chances they have of winning, but that spirit or engine that will lead them to give everything of themselves to try to make their goal a reality.

In news related to Dragon Ball. It is confirmed that the voice actor of piccolo has drawn some sketches of his own character, something that will be amusing to more than one fan. If you want to take a look at these drawings, we invite you to click on the following link.

Via: comic book