After a rest period, toyotaro Y Akira Toroyama They will return with a new chapter of Dragon Ball Super in which we will see a new adventure, threats to defeat and all that fans of this work like. The funny thing is that we have a detail related to Goten and Trunks.

In the filtered images of chapter 88 of Dragon Ball Super, it is possible to appreciate Frieza and also what seems to be the continuation of the Super movie: Super Hero. That is where it is possible to see Goten and Trunks in action as Saiyaman X1 and Saiyaman X2.

It is also possible to appreciate Mai and some characters from the last film. To this we must add that we see the sons of Goku and Vegeta fighting some thugs and fulfilling what seems like a very simple mission.

It is seen that it will be a very entertaining chapter that will move away from what we saw in the last arc of Granola, which was certainly complex for the heroes of the series.

When is Dragon Ball Super 88 released?

Chapter 88 of Dragon Ball Super will be available from December 20 at 9:00 AM -Central Mexico Time- and that will be when we will see what will happen with Goku and Vegeta. Also why Goten and Trunks will team up and, of course, a new adventure that many fans will surely want to see soon.

Now the place to read this new chapter is on Manga Plus. There it will be free, you will not have to pay a peso and you will find it in both Spanish and English, both located in a very decent way.

What do you think of this new team? Do you think they will last?