Since the anime of Dragon ball super In March 2018, fans have waited for a new season.

At least the movie that followed that same year, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, kept them quiet for a while. But several years have passed since then and nothing new had been announced. Fortunately, Toei Animation I was not at all idle, and this week it was leaked that the series will return. That will be with another animated film.

Dragon Ball Super will return with new movie

The information comes from the website of the European subsidiary of this company. Apparently one of the managers published a headline ahead of time.

This was associated with a note that would be published on May 9. If he Goku day which is celebrated this weekend. There it was revealed that a new tape is on the way. Its release date is planned for 2022. It should be noted that for now there are no more details about this production.

It seems they don’t want Super: Dragon Ball Heroes almost surpasses it in airtime

It is to be imagined that on May 9 more details of this film of Dragon ball super. What could this movie be based on? It is a mystery, although the previous one returned to the powerful Broly and made it part of the series’ canon.

He and his associated characters have yet to appear in the manga. So it could very well be something original again, and because of this film it will become part of the main series. There is also another possibility.

The long wait will end next year

Although we must say that it is not so likely: adapt the story of the sorcerer Moor. This arc of the manga is over, so it can be taken advantage of.

However, due to its length, it does not seem so feasible at first glance. Some things would have to be adjusted and trimmed. If the plans Toei Animation They understand doing a second season of the anime would not be very appropriate to do that, but you never know how the study will proceed.

The reveal of this film confirms what Akio Iyoku, director of the Dragon Ball Unit on Shueishacommented in 2019. After it was released Broly shared that they were ‘constantly preparing for the next movie’.

So this film is something that was planned for a long time. Perhaps there was no news about it for a good reason: the coronavirus. This disease affected everyone, including of course Toei.

We will see what information about it is published tomorrow in the Goku day. Of course, we do not know what time details will be provided.

