These show part of the current arc that is based on the most recent animated film in the franchise. That is to say, Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhich is already available on Crunchyroll and is part of the main canon of the series.

What can be seen in these sketches? Well, the new transformation of Piccolo that appeared in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. That is, Orange Piccolo or Orange Piccolo, but something happens before that.

It’s when Trunks enters the scene that he talks to Bulma and it doesn’t take long for Goten to appear aboard his father’s flying cloud. You can’t understand what they are saying because the dialogues are in Japanese.

It is after that Piccolo Naranjado appears facing one of the new androids of the reborn Red Patrol Army in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Obviously, you have to wait for the full version to come out to be able to enjoy it in the best possible way. And when will that be?

Well, the next chapter of the manga will be available from August 20, 2023. That will be through the Manga Plus online service.

Those who wish to read it in print must wait until it is part of the corresponding volume. Of course, many people already enjoyed this part of the story and that was through the animated movie.

However, the manga Dragon Ball Super It complements what is already known a bit, adding one or another additional detail. Like Krillin’s daughter, Marron, who in the newest design of hers even has a nose.

