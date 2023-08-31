Anime Factory announces the imminent arrival of two new Boxes for the Home Video Edition of DRAGON BALL SUPER. The next September 14th they will in fact be available for purchase on Box 3which contains episodes 27 to 39, and the Box 4which contains episodes 40 to 52. Both box sets will be embellished with an episode guide booklet and from a series of collector’s card exclusives.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

The long-awaited return of DRAGON BALL on home video DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 3 From September 14 on DVD and Blu-ray The series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z, continues on home video in the complete edition, in full uncensored version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues. (Contains Episodes 27~39) Goku lives in the Seventh Universe, which is a mirror image of the sixth. The two universes compete in a martial arts tournament and the Super Dragon Balls are up for grabs! What kind of warriors are there in the Sixth Universe? And above all, what are Super Dragon Balls!? FORM

Genre: Anime

Director: Kimitoshi Chioka, Morio Hatano

Year: 2016

Label: Anime Factory LIMITED EDITION + CARD + BOOKLET

DVD 3 DISCS

BLU-RAY 2 DISCS EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES: Opening Textless

Ending Textless

New subtitles faithful to the original dialogues

Collector’s card

DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 4 From September 14 on DVD and Blu-ray The series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z, arrives on home video in a complete edition, in an uncensored full version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues. (Contains Episodes 40~52) LIMITED EDITION + CARD + BOOKLET

DVD 3 DISCS

BLU-RAY 2 DISCS EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES: Opening Textless

Ending Textless

New subtitles faithful to the original dialogues

Collector’s card

Exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery

Source: Anime Factory