It’s been a long time since the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was released in theaters, thus being a success for Toei Animation in terms of fundraising. However, not everything was good for this tape, because one of the dialogues that was held by Goku He did not finish convincing those who have him as their favorite character.

After training with brolly, Goku he realizes that Vegeta he is sitting with his arms crossed on a rock, and when he asks what Vegeta is doing, the Saiyan prince replies that he is training. The Saiyan says that there is no way that what Vegeta is doing counts as training and that his body will become weak, and that is something that he has not struck the fans.

Since the first dragonball it has been established that concentration is important, and that was seen in the episodes where the Master Roshi trained Krillin already Goku at the beginning of the franchise. Later everything was reaffirmed when the young hero practices with Kamisama’s assistant, mr poposince it uses the power of perception to be able to catch it after missing a lot.

To take into account the comments, the last issue of the manga of Super He took a different side, because in the scene he recognizes that he is immediately meditating and even comments on how much this character, who was initially a villain, has changed. This was applauded by the fans, and it came at just the right time that they are adapting the movie to the sheets of paper.

For now, the film is available on Blu Ray, only the Spanish dubbing does not appear.

Via: CBR

Editor’s note: Although it may seem like a joke, Dragon Ball fans are somewhat intense with the issue of consistency in lore. So it’s good that your comments have been taken into account.