more than a fan of dragon ball and soccer was surprised by the sudden appearance of Gogeta in his version of the series of Super in an MLS (Major League Soccer) match.

That was in this year’s season in the game of Los Angeles Football Club against the Philadelphia Union. The fans who were at the Banc of California Stadium saw a colossal canvas of this fusion between Goku and Vegeta.

That was behind the goal of the first of these soccer teams. The Los Angeles Football Club team thought that in this way they would motivate their followers; Gogeta wears the colors of this team.

The moment was immortalized in a video that we share with you. However, Philadelphia Union fans were also greatly impressed. Not for nothing dragon ball it is very popular in usa

Font: Toei Animation.

In the end, the game ended 3-3 between the Los Angeles Football Club and the Philadelphia Union, giving the first of these teams the victory in this year’s cup.

So it can be said that Gogeta Dragon Ball Super it really gave a ‘push’ not only to the audience but to the players. The match took place on November 5 and the result was decided on penalties. It is the first championship of the angel team.

Is Gogeta canon in the Dragon Ball series?

Currently Gogeta, the fusion of Goku and Vegeta through the Fusion Dance, is canon thanks to the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Brolywhich had its premiere on December 14, 2018 in Japan.

However, the first appearance of this character was in the movie Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn! Goku and Vegetawhich had its premiere on March 4, 1995. It also appeared in the anime of Dragon Ball GT.

Font: Toei Animation.

But none of these previous appearances are part of the canon, but are Toei Animation’s inventions. It is until Akira Toriyama decided to return to Gogeta for the Broly movie that both ended up joining the official canon.

This mangaka decided to make some changes to it and redesigned it to incorporate it into the main story. This is how he pleased the fans who had waited for it.

