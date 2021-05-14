For a few days it has been known that a new movie by Dragon ball super is in production. This was announced on May 9, within the framework of the Goku day.

Own Akira toriyama, creator of the series, shared a message about it. But while that pertains to the world of cinema, what about television anime? Recently, certain comments seemed to reveal that something was on the way … or maybe not.

It looks like the Dragon Ball Super TV anime will continue

Things happened like this. An interview with the Filipino animator was published on the franchise’s official website Jay dominguito. The talk was shared in English and Japanese.

The fact is that in the version in the first language it seemed to reveal that a TV series is in production. The problem is that in the second … there is nothing like that! It seems that those who made the English version resorted to machine translation.

The Dragon Ball Super movie will have an original story and an unexpected character

Although translation of this type, especially that of GoogleIt has evolved a lot, it is far from perfect. Especially from Japanese to English or any other language. It lends itself to a lot of confusion.

In the interview in English it can be read that Sunday declared ‘I’m also excited about the new anime that will continue Dragon Ball Super’. At first glance it seems like a clear confirmation. But everything changes when the original Japanese text is read.

It is quite possible that it is a translation error

A user of Twitter, Cipher_db, translated it, and what actually Jay dominguito said was ‘waiting to see if there is a new animated TV series to continue from Dragon Ball Super’.

That changes everything! Here the least guilty are the fans who read the translated text, and it is not surprising that more than one medium left with the feint. In this case, all the fault lies with the staff of Toei Animation for not making the correct localization of the text.

So far the interview on the series’ website has not been corrected, so it would not be surprising if more than one medium claims that the television anime will follow.

Yes, it is quite possible that this is the case, but not based on what appears in the talk. It is clear that for Toei it’s big business to create a new season. So it cannot be ruled out that a continuation comes in the future. Maybe it’s after the new movie comes out.

