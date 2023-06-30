Anime Factory announced the imminent arrival of an edition Home Videos on DVD and Blu-Ray for DRAGON BALL SUPER. The first two box sets will be available starting next year August 24thboth will include as a bonus Collector’s card it’s a booklets with episode guide and a gallery of illustrations.

Bets will be in full version without censorship, with subtitles more faithful to the original dialogues. The Box 1 will contain within it episodes 1-13 thus following the saga of the arrival of Beeruswhile the Box 2 will contain within it episodes 14-26 instead following the saga of the resurrection of Freezer.

DRAGON BALL SUPER BOX 1 AND BOX 2 COMING AUGUST 24, 2023 ON DVD AND BLU-RAY Anime Factory is pleased to announce that DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 1 And Box 2 will be available from August 24th in DVD & Blu-ray formats. The series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z arrives on home video in complete edition, in uncensored full version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues. The first 26 episodes will be divided into two truly unmissable Boxes for all fans of this new series dedicated to the legendary saga created by Akira Toriyama. The Box 1 contains episodes 1 to 13, which tell of the arrival of Beerus, the Lord of Destruction, awakened from a long sleep. Will Goku and his friends be able to curb his thirst for devastation? And who is this elusive warrior that Beerus is looking for? The history of fighting is about to be rewritten. Episodes 14 to 26 will instead be included in the Box 2. In this second part, Frieza is brought back to life and Goku and Vegeta challenge him to a showdown. Frieza’s power up is overwhelming but the two Saiyans are no less, having undergone hard training that has pushed them way beyond their limits! Thus begins an unprecedented battle. DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 1 And Box 2 will be available from August 24th on DVD & Blu-ray. Both versions will contain specials Collector’s card it’s a exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery.

Source: Anime Factory