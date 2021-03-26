On a day like today, but three years ago, the last episode of the anime of Dragon ball super. That was 131, known as A miraculous outcome! Goodbye, Goku! Until our next meeting !!

After that, and except for the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which some see as a kind of ‘Season 2’ (very arbitrary), nothing new has come from the studio. Maybe because you have other projects in progress.

It’s been three years since Dragon Ball Super

Among them the new versions of Digimon adventure and Dragon quest, And of course, One piece and the movies of sailor Moon. So the adventures of Goku and company were sidelined.

Yes, we know perfectly well that the story continues in the manga. But fans miss the animated adaptation, and so they expressed it in Twitter. @DbsHype highlighted it by saying ‘Three years ago the final episode (# 131) of Dragon Ball Super aired today!’.

Dragon Ball Super: They recreate the battle of Goku vs. Gohan like you’ve never seen her

Another fan of the series, @OnTheDownLoTho, highlighted ‘brother, the end of Dragon Ball Super was three damn years earlier. This HYPE shit still gives me the creeps’ and finished off with a crying emoticon.

@TheGXBlack, for his part, not only highlighted the same, but said ‘my favorite episode of this series. It’s still as surprising as the first time ‘ referring to the 131 mentioned above.

Toei Animation doesn’t seem to have much interest

@dbzanto he pointed ‘wow, the last episode of Dragon Ball Super aired almost three years ago … Let me take it in’. @KenXyro commented something very similar, adding ‘these three years passed very quickly’.

@GoodDayScholars He stood out more, saying that he had his criticisms of the anime. However, he added ‘but I loved the energy every week when the DBS anime aired’. That is something that many miss.

He finished off saying ‘Those nights here in the UK were quite a stir. I can’t believe it’s been three years. I miss him’.

@NotoriousCLEM ended up saying ‘to this day it still gives me the chills. We’ve been waiting for the return of the DBS anime for at least three years, ha ha ha ‘.

Maybe Toei Animation wait to Akira toriyama and Toyotarou go a lot further as far as the series’ story is concerned.

But you don’t see a ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ when it comes to the anime’s return. We will see how things turn out in 2021.

Source.



