Currently, the manga of Dragon ball super It has come a long way compared to where the television anime left off. Much has happened after Tournament of Force at the end of the series.

Goku and his friends had to face the threat of the fearsome sorcerer Moor, which caused quite a stir. But as always happens, peace did not come and another formidable enemy appeared, Granolah, who has a great grudge against saiyan.

How much history does Granolah have left in Dragon Ball Super?

Those who follow this story are experiencing very exciting times. But how long will the fun last? Well, we have a clue about it. This comes from a video posted on the website of Dragon ball.

There it is revealed that the Survivor Granolah Bow will finish ‘soon’ and that a new saga will begin before the end of 2022. For some it is a surprise that things are going to end, but for others it may not.

The newest chapter in the manga of Dragon ball super has put face to face Granolah vs. Gas. At least for the moment it seems that it will be the most important fight of this arc and we will have to see how things end.

According Victory Uchiha, who served as the host in the video, good things can be expected from this battle. He made a few statements of what could happen, although not to the degree of being called spoilers.

A new story arc will come out in this year

Uchiha highlighted ‘Gas and Granolah are having their battle right now, but there is yet another massive turn of events to come.’.

To the above, he added ‘and with the Granolah arc reaching its climax, a new one will begin this year! So everyone, keep your expectations high for Super’s future! ‘.

Something that can be interpreted from the above is that Akira toriyama Y Toyotarou they still have new ideas to follow the story.

Until now they have not resorted to anything seen in the movies, as is the case with Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it is to be imagined that they will not do it with the one that will come out this year either. What could the new bow bring?

The one of Moor Y Granolah they focused on enemies coming from the depths of space. Perhaps it is time to return to the idea of ​​adversaries coming from other time lines, or from different universes. Or maybe something unexpected.

