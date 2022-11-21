After a long wait, and as if it were a pre-Christmas gift, Dragon Ball Super He already has his return scheduled for December 20 and that means that a new arch is waiting for us.

According to the official site of the series, chapter 88 Dragon Ball Super It will arrive on December 20 and will be called Super Hero. The most curious thing of all is that everything indicates that both Goten and Trunks will have a more leading role in the story.

We notice this because their outfits are now “like” superheroes because they have capes and all that that would attract attention if they were fighting crime. On the other hand, we must also add that it seems that it will be the story that continues the events of the last movie that was released in the summer where we saw Gohan and Piccolo have new transformations.

It will be curious to see this pair that became famous during the Majin Buu arc in DBZ in a new facet, because now they are no longer children, they look like teenagers and that means that anything can happen. We even already know that Trunks might have a romantic interest in Mai.

Where to read Dragon Ball Super for free?

Very good, now that you know that Dragon Ball Super returns on December 20 with its chapter 88, Where are you going to be able to read it without having to pay a penny? The correct site to carry out this action is Manga Plus.

It is worth remembering that this service allows you to read all kinds of works, except that the joke is that it allows you to check out the first three and the last three. It is a good method to keep up with your favorite stories.

What do you think of the return of the work of Akira Toriyama and toyotaro?