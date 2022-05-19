The new chapter of the manga Dragon Ball Super it’s here. As its previous installments predicted, Goku managed to recover some memories of his childhood after hearing his father’s voice. It was thanks to this that we were able to see his brief memories of planet Vegeta.

In a few panels of Chapter 4 of the manga by Dragon Ball Super we saw fragments of the childhood of Goku. These mainly show images of his mother Gynwhich makes sense since he was surely taking care of the little Saiyan. We also have a very brief glimpse of Raditz.

Although they are the memories of Goku, actually does not have a very active role in them. Back then she seems like she was spending her time in her parenting pod. It is not clear if he ever left her prior to her escape. The memories end with the moment when Bardock and Gine they send it to the landsomething we saw in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Source: Shueisha

As in that tape, we are shown that life in the planet Vegeta It wasn’t much different than it is on Earth. Gine acts like an ordinary housewife, we even see that she once had a friend in her house. Not to mention that we even see her fall asleep on a table, probably because she’s keeping an eye on her son.

These memories and knowing what it was like Bardock in the past they gave a new purpose to both Goku like Vegeta. Now they know that their duty is to carry with them the legacy of the Saiyans, who were noble warriors and not just the henchmen of the evil one. frieza. This revelation is the impetus that inspires them for their new battle in Dragon Ball Super.

The new Dragon Ball Super manga showed more than Goku’s childhood

These little flashbacks to the childhood of Goku were only part of the events of chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super. after them, most of its pages were about the new fight between Goku and Vegeta against Gas Heater. Both using their most powerful techniques: the Ultra Instinct and the Ultra Ego.

Source: Shueisha

While the fight scenes were very exciting, it looks like there’s still some gas left in this arc. The contest does not yet have an easy-to-see winner and the last page left us with a Vegeta ready to face Gas alone again. We’ll have to wait for the next Dragon Ball Super for answers.

