Currently the franchise Dragon Ball Super It is one of the most successful in the world of Japanese animation, that is mainly because the story is growing in different entertainment media. First of all, we have the Super Hero movie as well as the manga which is currently going through chapter 90.

In the new advance shown on social networks, he introduces us to Krillin who apparently is going to have a kind of leading role in this arc where Trunks and Goten They are the star characters. This art is made by toyotarowho is in charge of the manga for now, since he is considered the current successor of the creator of the saga, Akira Toriyama.

Check the sketch:

Krillin takes on the Mt. Butterfly Zombies in a convenience store in the Ch90 draft! Goten and Trunks finally face Dr. Hedo. Don’t miss the clash between the two half-Saiyan superheroes and Dr. Hedo’s android army!”

Something that is striking about this franchise is that the arc is happening just before the movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which until now is not available on streaming services. However, its arrival is expected in places like crunchyroll.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Hopefully, after they finish drawing this arc, Toei decides to return to the anime, since there have been like three sagas that today do not have animation on TV.