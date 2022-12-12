Despite having a supposedly permanent hiatus in its anime version, Dragon Ball Super has not stopped at the printed part, since toyotaro Y Akira Toriyama they want to continue with the adventures of Goku. And now, after taking a few days off, it looks like everything is set to take flight with the next episode of the manga.

An update of chapter 88 has been given through the official website of dragonball before its preliminary release. A single shot can be found and the page previews details of new information about Goku Y Vegeta after leaving Planet Cereal. In addition, you can once again see the return of frieza.

This is the small synopsis of the next chapter:

After a battle to the death on Planet Cereal, Goku and Vegeta return to Beers’ Planet once Black Frieza suddenly appeared and defeated them. Seeing the overwhelming difference in power from him, Goku and Vegeta continue training to defeat him. Meanwhile, on Earth…

An important detail is the transformation of Black Frieza, because previously we had been stipulated that the character was a genius in combat without having previously trained. That means, that by training he would have achieved said transformation, so Goku Y Vegeta they should perfect the Ultra Ego and Ultra Instinct respectively.

Editor’s note: I hope Toei Animation gets the hang of it, since many fans are waiting for the Moro arc and now the Granolah arc in an anime version, but it seems that they have no interest in adapting them. Let’s hope they don’t make it into a movie.