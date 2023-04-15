













Dragon Ball Super finally introduces the Super Hero androids

You see, from the preview of chapter 92 of Dragon Ball Super Finally, it shows us the confrontation between one of the new androids created by the Red Patrol and Piccolo, just as you saw it at the time in the Super Hero movie.

The fight, which is very brief, shows us how the namekusei loses his fight against this new creation that seems to have a high fighting level. Now, the showing of this scene only means one thing, the new arc is going to be based on the movie and it smells like it will be exactly the same.

Now, if you didn’t see the Toei Animation movie in 2022 that showed us the new transformations of Gohan and Piccolo, then it won’t go so bad for you to read the chapter through Manga Plus, especially since it’s free.

Source: Toei Animation

We also recommend: Blessed surprise: Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 is announced

Who is Mai in Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super tells us the story of the events that happen in the universe created by Akira Toriyama when Goku and the others defeat Majin Buu and a Martial Arts tournament where we see Uub for the first time. The issue here is that some villains undergo changes and even change their way of proceeding. Among these characters is Mai, a girl who worked for Pilaff and now works for Bulma.

According to the story, Pilaff’s gang wanted to rejuvenate, but it was too much and they ended up as children, without losing their previous knowledge and experience. This is supposed to happen when the Z Fighters face off against the Androids and no one noticed this.

Mai is currently something of a love interest for Trunks, but with the return of the Red Patrol, we don’t really know what’s going to happen. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.