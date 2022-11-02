The franchise of dragon ball has been getting back on track in recent months, thanks to the new video games that have been released like Dragon Ball: The Breakersthe premiere of superhero, and of course a great ending to the arc of the manga. It is precisely in the latter that we see the return of frieza once again, but now with a new transformation.

To celebrate the space emperor having an upgrade, the user known as uchiha_jake in Instagram, reveals a fanart that finally gives color to the character to give a certain scary look. Given this, users have responded positively, and it is not for less, since the art is very well prepared, one could even say that it is something official.

Here you can check it:

So far it has been said that dragon ball could have its return in the anime, since certain long arcs have already passed in the printed publication that if they were animated would take a long time to arrive. Then, it would be the ideal time to resume the saga of Superespecially for everything that goes into the franchise and the fans waiting for the conclusion.

Via: Instagram

Publisher’s note: Fans always show their enthusiasm for their favorite franchises, and precisely Dragon Ball is a saga that has a lot of this type of art. However, there are some illustrations that could even be confused with those of Toriyama or Toyotaro.