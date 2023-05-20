dragonball It is full of quite beloved characters, and one who started with the role of villain but who is now redeemed is neither more nor less than the prince Saiyan, Vegeta. That has made thousands of fans have him as his favorite, even more than GokuThey even wonder if he will ever be able to defeat his eternal rival who is also his friend.

In the most recent manga of the saga Super, the character explains why he always loses in most fights, and that is precisely because his body is in tension during all the fights. This means that energy is spent, even when you are taking a breather, so relaxing is the option to conserve strength.

Here is the explanation that he has given to Goku while training with brolly:

The key difference lies in how we exercise our power. There is still too much excess. Too much wasted energy when we fight. In order to control one hundred percent of our power, we must force our bodies and spirits to relax outside of the moments when we attack. Attacking in a relaxed state prevents the enemy from reading your moves. Doing so allows for instant explosive power and will also preserve stamina. Our enemies are capable of that. I am not, so this phase of my training must take place in my own mind.

It is worth mentioning that Vegeta has come to the conclusion of all this after reviewing the current villains in the franchise, talking about Zamazu, Moro, Gas, Jiren and Black Frieza that has taken them by surprise. And of course, for now they are in a transition arc to the next one, because at the moment the manga is adapting the movie of Super hero.

Editor’s note: The truth is that many of us want a moment of glory for Vegeta, since he always does his best and in the end he fails to win on his own merits. We saw him try with many, and the only time he surpassed another was fusing with Goku, hopefully the next arc will focus on him.