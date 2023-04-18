Even though Trunks is one of the greatest heroes in the universe of dragonballcame very close to destroying it during his career in Dragon Ball GTand Dragon Ball Super explains exactly how this happened. Trunks is the half-human/half-Saiyan son of Bulma and Vegeta, who had arguably the best introduction of any character from dragonball in the history.

Originally, fans were introduced to a version of Future Trunks (referred to as Future Trunks) who was a mysterious sword-wielding warrior who killed Frieza out of the blue. While this new character was certainly impressive, the mythology surrounding him became even more exciting when it was revealed that he wasn’t even the main timeline version of Trunks. dragonballand that the main version was still a baby who would presumably grow up to become a warrior similar to what fans got with Future Trunks.

This meant that when Future Trunks’ time with the Z-Fighters was over, fans still had the main timeline version of the character to look forward to, and that excitement and anticipation was rewarded with Dragon Ball GT. In season 1, episode 22 of Dragon Ball GT (written by Aya Matsui, directed by Osamu Kasai, produced by Toei Animation), Trunks, Goku, and Pan discover a hidden chamber inside the villain Dr. Myuu’s shelter, a chamber that contained the strongest Machine Mutant of all time. Dragon Ball GTknown as Baby.

Baby is an immensely powerful entity with the strength to conquer any known planet in existence, basically making him a threat to the universe. In this episode, Baby was little more than an artificial fetus growing inside a tank powered by computers and generators. When the Z-Fighters came face to face with the unconscious Baby, Trunks revealed that he had entered this chamber before and uploaded a virus to the computer that was designed to keep Baby alive. Unfortunately, moments later, Baby woke up, as either he turned out to be too strong for the virus uploaded by Trunks, or Trunks just didn’t do his job right.

Based on the official timeline of dragonball, Dragon Ball Super takes place between Dragon Ball Z (immediately after Goku’s battle with Majin Buu) and Dragon Ball GT (which takes place five years after the ten-year timeskip of Dragon Ball Z). This means that everything that happens in Super It is just a precursor of what will happen in GTincluding an explanation as to why Trunks’ assault on Baby didn’t work.

In chapter 88 of Dragon Ball Super by Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou, Trunks (the main timeline version) and Goten are teenagers who decided to commit to being superheroes. When Goten receives news of a cybercriminal and wants to go into action, Trunks rejects the mission because it sounds too boring and requires no physical action. Goten acknowledges that Trunks’ feelings towards that mission make sense, pointing out that Trunks is not good with computers.

Dragon Ball Super confirms that Trunks is not good with computers, however, just a few years later, the same version of the character tries to stop perhaps the most dangerous being in the universe through the use of a computer.

Trunks could have just fired at Baby’s tank like Future Trunks did with Cell in DBZ, but instead tried to stop Baby through his seemingly non-existent computer skills. No wonder the virus didn’t kill Baby, Trunks probably didn’t even upload it correctly if the information given in Super it is credible.

This means that since Trunks is mean to computers as stated in Dragon Ball Superhis mission to kill Baby via a computer virus failed, putting the entirety of the universe in jeopardy. Dragon Ball GT.

Via: screen rant