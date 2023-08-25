The Dragon Ball saga continues to be one of the most relevant today, and much of its success is due to its characters, since many of us know them from when they were basically children until they matured. And within the lore of the anime itself, some wonder what the growth of a particular race is like Saiyan.

Through the last volume of the saga super gohan explains that the growth of these beings is quite slow, since they remain small for a long time, it is not something that goes gradually as it happens with humans. Rather, at a certain age they suddenly grow up, and we have already seen that as is with characters like Gokusince after beating Piccolo it becomes quite tall.

Something that is also mentioned in past chapters is that during adulthood not a single hair remains without aging, since they can be 50 years old and still look like they have just entered 30. However, Toriyama He explains that from the 80s they get a new jump from time to time in which now they are weakening and taking on the appearance of old people quickly.

Via: DB Super

Editor’s note: It’s a pretty vague explanation if I may comment, but at least it tells us how out of nowhere we see Goku go from child to adult. And it is not something that is ruled out with real humans either, because there are very small people who only hit puberty and grow out of nowhere.