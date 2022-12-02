Akira Toriyama, the creator of dragonballand therefore, of Dragon Ball Super, clarified at once where in the timeline the most recent film in the series is located. Namely, Dragon Ball Super: Super Herofilm in which he participated.

His statements are in Japanese but there was no shortage of those who decided to translate them. These come from the manga adaptation of the aforementioned animated film that has already come out in Japan.

What Toriyama said was ‘the films so far have followed major episodes in the ten years between the original manga’s Majin Buu Arc and the final chapter’.

The final part of the comment alludes to the outcome of the first manga and is colloquially called the ‘End of Z’, the last of the anime of Dragon Ball Z. To the above, this mangaka added ‘Super Hero is a story just before the final chapter’.

Font: Toei Animation.

You have to remember that Dragon Ball Super is a story contained between the Majin Buu Arc and the part of Dragon Ball Zto which Akira Toriyama alludes.

Pan, Gohan’s daughter, is three years old in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. In Ending Z you have about four to five. So it’s understandable when Toriyama says that it’s something that happens just before the denouement. These comments will be the basis of various calculations.

Toriyama’s comment for the DBS: Super Hero animanga notes how the movie is set “right before” the original manga’s final chapter (ie the end of Z). He says how the movie went over well, and the animanga allows you to make new discoveries (ie spot Easter eggs you missed before) pic.twitter.com/QB6v8iHnXG —Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) December 1, 2022

How successful has Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero been?

From what has been revealed so far Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It has raised 2.5 billion yen in Japan, just over $18 million at current exchange rates. Globally these numbers are much higher.

The latest report in this regard reveals that it has an accumulated amount of 13.8 billion yen. Taking this as a base, we are talking about $101.9 million dollars, an acceptable result for the film.

Font: Shueisha.

Curiously, superhero has done more than Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which reached 13.5 billion yen but in dollars that was $124.6 million. Why is this happening? Due to the depreciation of the yen.

So Toei Animation must be satisfied with what has been achieved so far. It is possible that the creator of dragonball Y Dragon Ball Super I’m already thinking of another film before what has been achieved by the most recent one.

