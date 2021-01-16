The evil sorcerer Moor is story in the manga of Dragon ball super. However, that does not mean that the problems are over for the Z Warriors.

A new enemy, who apparently has a great grudge against the saiyans, entered the scene. It is something that has to do with the series’ past, precisely when it all began on a planet very far away in space. Of course, the above falls into the category of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

Apparently, an outline of the Chapter 68 from the manga, and from what you see there, it’s a return to the past. More or less in the time that Freeza destroyed the planet Vegeta.

There appears one of the typical giant apes, which is the form that the saiyans by transforming. But the one seen in the manga’s cartoon looks very “familiar.” The reason for this is that he has a scar on his face, which reveals his true identity.

It is nothing less than Bardock, the father of Goku. He was a great warrior, albeit a lower class one, and was very much like his son. At least much more than Raditz, its other offshoot.

Of course, at the moment nothing is confirmed, but the signal mentioned above is too clear. What does this mean for the new arc in the series? Without any context it is difficult to say. But it is part of a retrospective. Specifically, a nightmare.

Bardock comes from the Dragon Ball past

As we mentioned before, someone else has appeared in Dragon ball super. Is about Granolah, someone with tremendous abilities who represents a great challenge.

To such a degree that at the end of the arc corresponding to Moor He beat several rivals in the blink of an eye. He has good reason to hate saiyans, because they are responsible for annihilating their own. These galactic conquerors have a very negative track record.

It is not the first time that a powerful enemy has been won, and it is because of what some see in Granolah an equivalent of Baby, of Dragon Ball GT. However, it remains to be seen how much weight Bardock has in the story to come.

The only thing that has leaked out of the manga is a few leaves. It is necessary to wait for the publication of Manga Plus of this weekend to get rid of doubts, and to know how things are going.

