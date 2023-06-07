Dragon Ball Superlike Dragon Ball in general, offers plenty of inspiration for cosplayers, even beyond the now-historical characters, as evidenced by this Caulifla cosplay from elia.ferywho can really convincingly interpret the Saiyan warrior.

While not one of the historical protagonists of the series, Caulifla has still carved out a good space for herself within the new Dragon Ball Super series thanks to her characterization and the great power that distinguishes her. It’s about a Saiyan womanan already rather innovative element compared to the more classic tradition of Toriyama’s work and moreover it is represented as a sort of punk hooliganor something like that.

The cosplayer elia.fery, quite an expert in the field of Dragon Ball characters, manages to interpret her really perfectly, in terms of appearance and attitude. The model in this specific case has not changed much hers I waitconcentrating above all on developing a hairstyle capable of defying the laws of gravity, which is the most characteristic element of the warrior.

For the rest, the athletic physique made Caulifla’s reproduction particularly simple, also because the girl is dressed in a very simple way even in the manga and anime series.

