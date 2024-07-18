Dragon Ball Superlike the classic Dragon Ball, continues to represent a pillar for cosplayers, even beyond the now historical characters, as demonstrated by this Caulifla cosplay from elia.ferywho manages to truly convincingly interpret the warrior even in Super Saiyan version.

She is not one of the historical characters of the series, but Caulifla has still carved out a nice space for herself among fans within Dragon Ball Super, thanks to her characterization, the great power that distinguishes her and the fact that she is a Saiyan Femalea decidedly innovative element compared to the more classical tradition of Toriyama’s work.

The fact that it is represented as a sort of punk hooliganor in any case a decidedly rebellious and unconventional girl, contributes to increasing her charm.