













Dragon Ball Super: Caulifla becomes real with this image made by an AI | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









The appearance of Caulifla and Kale in the anime Dragon Ball Super It meant a revolution for many, since Saiyan women are not so common. The fan arts based on them are countless and there is no shortage of those who decide to recreate them with Artificial Intelligence.

That is the case of the person responsible for the My Smart Arts account (@mysmartarts), an AI image generator that has attracted attention with its various contributions.

In this case My Smart Arts decided to focus on Caulifla to recreate her with an Artificial Intelligence application, although it is not clear which one was used for this warrior of Dragon Ball Super.

We recommend: Dragon Ball Super explains the different official transformations of Gohan.

As you can see in the images in this note, the idea is to show this Saiyan with a more realistic style, far from her appearance in the anime.

In this case, whoever generated these illustrations took a little more care with their work and there are no apparent errors in them.

Fountain: Instagram.

Fountain: Instagram.

Not having as much focus on the hands helped him a lot. Caulifla is a character that more than one fan of Dragon Ball Super hopes to see you back one day. However, so far he has not done so in Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou's manga.

However, in video games it is a different story, since it appears more frequently. That is the case of Dragon Ball FighterZ where it is a DLC fighter, that is, it must be purchased separately.

Something interesting about this design of Caulifla of Dragon Ball Super made with an AI image generator, the hair was well represented.

This has a natural appearance and acceptable volume. As for the setting, it is reminiscent of some of the worlds of Universe 7, or the one to which she belongs.

Fountain: Instagram.

Fountain: Instagram.

Caulifla belongs to Universe 6 and is an inhabitant of the planet Sadala. Let's see when Toriyama remembers this Saiyan again.

Apart from Caulifla Dragon Ball Super and AI images we have more anime information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)