Although the developing fiction within Akira Toriyama’s extensive franchise is Dragon Ball SuperToyotaro delights fans with drawings, stories and portraits of classic characters to maintain the connection with the roots of the story, mainly starring son goku and Vegeta.

the cartoonist of Dragon Ball Super has presented a new work in which a very popular villain from the stage of Dragon Ball Z: Garlic Jr. Although this character was initially laughable due to its size, it became a fan favorite thanks to its transformation abilities.

The mangaka has expressed interest in drawing the transformation of Garlic Jr. in one of his works, after this character made his debut in one of the films of dragonball and later in the television series. As fans will remember, this character had the ability to transform into a bigger, more muscular and scarier version of himself, which increased his power and took away his funnier and kinder personality from him. In the past, Toyotaro has resurrected other classic characters such as Bardockthe father of son gokuwho appeared on one of the most iconic covers of the manga.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super incorporated the plot of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in his story, allowing the story of son gohan and Piccolo become an integral part of this new story arc. This is remarkable and deserves recognition, since it manages to give a break to Goku and Vegeta so that other characters, who had been a little neglected, have main plots and their full potential is explored, even reaching new limits with never-before-seen transformations.

Via: vandal