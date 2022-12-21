the sleeve of dragonball focused essentially on Goku and Vegeta, but the sequel has pushed the gap for a bit to give some focus to the Z-Fighters who, while not the strongest, are valuable to the fandom and story in general. That is why Ten Shin Han got an illustration of Toyotaro.

Toyotaro, the illustrator of Dragon Ball Supershared an image which he made in honor of Ten Shin Han, despite the fact that the latest installment of the manga seems to focus on Goten and Trunks —at least, for now. We show it below:

Source: Toyotaro

It’s amazing to see Ten Shin Han in such a nuanced way.

Dragon Ball Super: The Story of Ten Shin Han

A team was formed to face alternate realities to combat the unstable fate of Universe Seven. This was staged in the Tournament of Power in which Ten Shin Han, better known as Tien, participated. It should be noted that he had a great moment before being eliminated from the competition, so received an illustration from Toyotaro.

Ten Shin Han first appeared in the original manga.. At the time, he was an enemy of Goku, however, like so many of the other characters, he ended up becoming a close friend of the protagonist.

Ten Shin Han is considered one of the most powerful humans. It doesn’t have alien DNA. Let’s see if at some point he receives a special transformation that allows him to reach the power of Z-Fighters in Dragon Ball Super.

Source: Toei Animation

In other news, the franchise did not reveal any new information at Jump Festa 2022.

There are rumors that a derivative series is being worked on, however, it seems that this is not the case or that it could be very far from its launch.

There is no news of an adaptation of the Moro and Granolah arcs. Neither were details exposed about the new project that the creators of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero they mentioned having. It only remains to wait for what 2023 could bring us.

