the clothing brand XLARGE just surprised the fans of dragon ball. On the occasion of the upcoming premiere of superheroannounced that Bulma’s outfit in the movie will be up for sale. Now the scientist could have fans who go to see the film dressed as her.

The brand XLARGE announced that they will launch a line of clothing commemorating Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. What is definitely his star garment is the overalls that will be a very faithful recreation of the one he will use bulma During the film. It is a yellow dress with the brand’s logo on the back.

The suit of bulma It has a front closure and a pair of pockets on each side of the chest. Those who are interested in buying it will have to pay $130, about 2,600 Mexican pesos.. Of course, if they want it, they will also have to go to Japan for her.

Source: XLARGE

The line of XLARGE with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now available for purchase. Although some garments do have international shipping, the jumpsuit from bulma, at the moment, is an exclusive of the country of the rising sun. Although that could change.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball Super: Goku remembered his childhood on planet Vegeta

Perhaps if there is a lot of demand they will be encouraged to bring this garment dragon ball on this side of the world. There is also the possibility that in the near future it will be found on second-hand sales sites, since we do not doubt that there will be those who want to look like bulma. It would be a nice addition for those already have Piccolo’s cape.

When does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero premiere?

After hacking Toei Animation the release date of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero changed from April to June this year, in Japan. We are relatively close to his departure, surely that is why we have this peculiar jumpsuit from bulma to celebrate.

Source: Toei Animation

The new tape dragon ball will also reach our lands thanks to Crunchyroll. In these parts it will arrive sometime in August, so the wait will not be very long. Although it is most likely that by then we will already be very spoiled. Will they try to get the overalls from bulma to take it to the premiere?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about anime and other topics.