Chapter 89 is here Dragon Ball Super which just started a new arc which takes place before the movie of superhero. On this occasion we not only had a much more relaxed and entertaining action with the characteristic humor of Akira ToriyamaWe also saw a fit a Bra, Bulma’s daughter.

bra on Dragon Ball GT is the traditional daughter of daddy, that is, Vegeta overprotects her, we could even say that sometimes she is very superficialhowever, in this chapter of the manga of Dragon Ball Super we see something different in her that even Bulma applauds.

Now, before going to the spoiler, we remind you that here comes a huge spoiler which can ruin your reading experience, so if you don’t catch up, it’s best not to continue. In the event that you are still here, then we will tell you what this adjustment made by Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro is about.

Bra turns out to be a genius and Trunks the fool in Dragon Ball Super

Dragon Ball Super continues with the events that occurred in chapter 88 where Trunks takes a disk with information that clearly belongs to the red patrol. Not being able to open it from his PC, our protagonist uses his mother’s computer to discover secret information, which clearly reveals that it is about Cell.

While trying to do something else, some kind of virus appears on which Dr. Hedo’s face appears and ruins Bulma’s computer. She gets mad at Trunks for what happened and tells him that he inherited everything from Vegeta, but nothing from her. After that, Bra goes to the computer and repairs it even as a little girl.

This last detail pleases Bulma very much and they discover that this little girl is very good at technology, just like her mother. This is an important adjustment within the story based on Akira Toriyama’s manga because Bra was portrayed to us in a different way and it turns out that it is not.

There is still much to discover in this new chapter of Dragon Ball Super that started very well. Are you going to read it?