Anime Factory has announced the imminent arrival of the fifth box for the Home Video edition of the beloved film DRAGON BALL SUPER. The box set, which contains from episode 53 to 65will be available for purchase starting from next October 26th on Blu-Ray and DVD. Like the previous ones, it will be embellished with the presence of a booklet containing a guide to the episodes and a gallery of illustrations, and a collector’s card.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

DRAGON BALL SUPER Box 5 From October 26th on DVD and Blu-ray The series dedicated to the most beloved heroes of Japanese animation and set after the conclusion of DRAGON BALL Z, continues on home video in the complete edition, in the full uncensored version and with new subtitles faithful to the original dialogues. (Contains episodes 53 ~ 65) After Goku and his friends finish the martial arts tournament against Universe Six, Future Trunks returns. He should have defeated Cell and achieved peace, so why did he appear in the present again…? And who is the new enemy of the future…? FORM

Genre: Anime

Director: Morio Hatano, Kohei Hatano

Year: 2016

Label: Anime Factory LIMITED EDITION + CARD + BOOKLET

3 DISC DVD

BLU-RAY 2 DISCS EXTRAS AND BONUS FEATURES Opening Textless

Ending Textless

New subtitles faithful to the original dialogues

Collectible cards

Exclusive booklet with episode guide and illustration gallery

Source: Anime Factory