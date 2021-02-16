The new generation of Dragon ball delivered us to the same Goku as always, with new villains and allies. And although Bills has an appreciation for the protagonist, we never know how far he can go due to his unpredictable character.

However, he has become one of the favorite characters of several, considering how dual he has been shown, from someone who loves human food, to a being who can destroy entire universes.

That said, there has been no lack of tributes from the community, but we assure you that you will seldom see an interpretation of Bills so dedicated and with as much work behind as this proposal of Gareki Cosplay, who can you find in Instagram What @garekicosplay:

As you can see in her work, and as her biography clearly specifies, she is an artist who specializes in makeup with special effects, something that is quite useful when bringing to life a cat character with anthropomorphic features.

And that it would surely make a huge impression on you if you saw it in person for the first time.

A Bills cosplay with a professional job behind it

In another of his posts, he shared the modeling process for the mask before adding the signature purple color of Bills to achieve this amazing cosplay.

Unfortunately, this cosplay is long overdue, and we haven’t heard from the artist’s work since her last post in July of last year.

We recommend you:

If you are a fan of Bills or from Dragon ball let us know what you thought of this cosplay in the comments.

Would you dare to characterize yourself in the same way?



