After being somewhat apart for a while, the story of Dragon Ball Super The manga and anime are finally merging, thanks to the current arc of the print version and the most recent movie that was released in theaters. Precisely, in a current interview, it is confessed that the current saga had been designed to give prominence to Trunks.

toyotarowas doing one of his regular updates with the official site of dragonball and revealed that there was a key story element of the superhero manga that the creator of the brand, Akira Toriyama, contributed. Establishing what you want to do Trunks a superhero with all the letters.

This is what he commented:

There were a lot of ideas floating around about the new story… And when we met with Toriyama and other staff, we discussed how Goku and Vegeta had been the main characters for so long, and the stories were also large-scale and intergalactic, so it could be interesting to do something smaller and simpler this time. He had wanted to do a story with Trunks as the main lead before the superhero movie was discussed. That is something that interested me. But I didn’t know if it would really fit with the main story… I mentioned that I wanted to do it as a spin-off. I think I mentioned it several years ago. Then when we were thinking about focusing on someone other than Goku and doing something different, the first thing that came to mind was my idea for a story. about Trunks. I thought maybe this was finally my chance to do it… It wasn’t really going to be about superheroes at first, but Toriyama had the idea to make Trunks a superhero. It was a great idea. So Trunks and Goten became superheroes.

For now, the manga will deal with these characters, although it is not mentioned what will happen to them. Goku Y Vegetaand if they will have any history in parallel.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It will be interesting to see the exploration of another point of view of characters, since Goku and Vegeta have not left the spotlight since the first Super manga arrived. Now, we just have to wait to see if the anime returns officially one day.