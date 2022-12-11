From time to time Toyotarou, the manga artist of Dragon Ball Super, he draws characters not only from this series but from the past of the franchise. This time he decided to pay attention to one of the most forgotten.

Or rather we should say that there are two. This is what you can see in the images that appear in this note. We refer to Gosen and Zosama, which many of us now know under the name of Gosen Zosama.

Who is this pair? The first, Gosen, is one of the Kaio-shin of Universe 7 but fifteen generations ago. As for the second, Zosama, she is an old hag.

On a fateful day this sorceress showed interest in some jewelry that this Kaio-shin was wearing. These were none other than the Pothala Earrings.

So he accidentally took one of them off and put it in his ear. In this way it is that both were fused forever.

When remembering this pair of characters from dragonballthe person in charge of Super commented ‘the elder Kai in his youth along with the witch who stole one of his Pothala Earrings, causing the two to become permanently fused.’

To the above, Toyotarou commented ‘I wonder how they got to know each other in the first place…?’. That is something that Akira Toriyama has never clarified and it is doubtful that he will ever do so.

Who is Zosama in the Dragon Ball series?

There aren’t many details about Zosama in the manga. dragonballand as expected, he is among the characters who have never reached Dragon Ball Super.

It is only known that she was an old woman who lived in the Other World and ended up fused with Gosen. According to this former Kaio-shin she was someone who was very pushy and also had a greedy personality. But she still displayed some interesting skills.

One of them was that of magical materialization. Zosama could conjure a crystal sphere with which she monitored what any type of creature did.

Another of his gifts was divination for which he used the aforementioned ball; time and space were not obstacles to her visions.

Despite the fusion that resulted in Gosen Zosama, Gosen’s personality is the dominant one and it is something that stands out in their relationship.

