Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the last animation part of the story of Akira Toriyama that the fans had. Its reception was certainly positive, however, it seems certainly far away that we will have a new product in the short or medium term.

Now, sometimes we have the opportunity to appreciate truly special works and in this case, chikashi kubotaone of the animators of the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Herohe made an incredible illustration that introduces us to Piccolo Naranja and also Beast Gohan.

Let’s not forget that this last film finally gave Gohan the prominence that he sought so hard to capture Akira Toriyama in the 90’s. Here the son of Goku reached a new transformation which helped him to defeat a new version of Cell. Now, he was not the only one to get stronger, Piccolo also surpassed himself and had a new transformation.

These illustrations were shared via Twitter by one of the attendees at the Japan Expo that took place in France and are signed by the animation director, Chikashi Kubota.

When does Dragon Ball Super 91 come out?

Dragon Ball Super continues with his story beyond anime and cinema. The next chapter of the manga will be available from March 19, 2023 and 9:00 a.m. Central Mexico time and he will tell us what is coming for the new arc that has Goten and Trunks as protagonists.

It is worth noting that this manga connects to the Super Hero movie as it works as a prequel. We can even learn more details about Dr. Hedo and how he is related to his grandfather, Dr. Gero.

What do you think of these illustrations? Would you like to be at a fan signing to get this kind of collectible?