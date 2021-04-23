Up to now, Dragon ball super had maintained an aesthetic line similar to the one we saw in the anime, but this could change from chapter 71 in which we see Goku already Vegeta train hard with Bills, the god of destruction. In this arc of the manga, we see how Goku is looking to reach levels of power higher than ultra instinct, Vegeta train his powers to become the next god of destruction.

This bow, maybe one day we’ll see it lively if Toei Animation is encouraged to continue producing and encouraging Dragon ball super. Meanwhile, this manga by Akira toriyama Y Toyotaro keep going. And, it will not only bring changes in the story, but physical changes in its two main characters.

Dragon Ball Super with new costumes

In this saga of Dragon ball, Wiss trains both philosophically and physically with Goku to prepare and Vegeta prepare the technique known as Hakai With which you can annihilate anything in the underworld, in chapter 71 a time jump of several days is made. In that timeskip, we meet Bills who hands a pair of earrings to Vegeta which are the symbol of the god of destruction.

We still do not know if these represent a leap of power as other earrings have done within the saga. But, it certainly marks a new milestone in the saga, as Wiss hands his angelic symbols to Goku.

