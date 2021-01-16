After an otherwise noisy battle in the manga of Dragon ball super, Goku could finally defeat the fearsome Moor. During this he perfected the use of the technique of Ultra instinct, and increased his battle experience.

However, now is the time to prepare again. All due to the appearance of a new adversary. Someone who is the result of the wrongdoings of the ancients saiyans. But that falls into the realm of …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

A new arc has started in the manga, and this one is named Seizansha Guranora Hen. In Spanish it is something like Granola Survivor Arc, and that is in relation to a new character that appears in the series.

Is about Guranora, whose name translates as Granolah/Big wave. Yes again Akira toriyama is inspired by a food to baptize a character. It is something that he has done frequently throughout his work.

Granolah He has a human appearance, and his hair is light teal. One of his eyes is covered by a kind of monocle. It is in the latter that his robotic ally resides, who responds to the name of Automil.

He has great abilities, and it costs him next to nothing to get away from the most powerful enemies. The rays it is capable of emitting have lethal effects on its adversaries. And now, it is quite possible that it is measured hand in hand with Goku in Dragon ball super.

Granolah vs. Goku in Dragon Ball Super

From what has been seen thus far, he has reason to hate saiyans. He Chapter 68, which is not yet available, will show that these warriors annihilated their people in the past.

At least that is what a series of sketches suggests. Now, that doesn’t mean that you will immediately face Goku, but it may happen. Especially since the account in Twitter of V Jump he’s already talking about it, and he mentions his power.

However, it does not seem to say clearly whether or not it will have the same level as Goku in Dragon ball super. Without a doubt it is something that will have to be seen in action to realize.

What is true is that Toriyama He still has a lot of imagination, and is now revisiting some elements of his work for future installments of this one. Or at least that’s the impression it gives. So we just have to wait and see what else this one has planned. mangaka to future.

