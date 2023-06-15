













Dragon Ball Super 94: Pan shows that he does not give up and is already very strong

According to this advance Dragon Ball Super 94the Red Patrol is already after Pan and Piccolo, who is an undercover agent in the ranks of this criminal organization, is closely following all the steps of these enemies.

During this preview we see how a huge guy wants to take Pan, but the little daughter of Videl and Gohan shows that she is already very strong for her young age and that, as a good educated girl, she tells her teacher that she will not leave with a unknown person.

Likewise, Piccolo, who is no longer an undercover agent, appears in front of the little girl, who immediately recognizes him because she feels the namekusein’s ki, which shows that he already has great hidden power.

Then we see Piccolo escaping in a ship with the guy who wanted to kidnap Pan and the little girl. It is seen that it will be a successful chapter in the manga drawn by Toyotarou and written by Akira Toriyama.

When does the full chapter of Dragon Ball Super 94 come out?

If there is no change of plans and everything goes according to plan, you will be able to read Dragon Ball Super 94 through Plus Sleeve as of June 20, 2023. It is worth emphasizing that you should not worry if you are not keeping up with this story. You just have to use the app of the aforementioned service and you can fully enjoy this manga at no additional charge.

It is seen that what comes from this manga will continue to be focused on the film of superheroit’s just a matter of being patient and waiting for some kind of surprise in the form of additional content that did not make it to the film, but the manga did.

