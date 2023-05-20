













Dragon Ball Super 93 shows Vegeta realizing why he always loses | EarthGamer

Goku and Vegeta are training on Beerus’s planet in the company of Broly. At one point, Kakarot is surprised to see the prince just meditating instead of training. It is dDragon Ball Super 93 where he shares the revelation he had.

Vegeta says that he was surprised that opponents like Moro, Jiren, and Granola could beat him, especially after pushing their bodies to their limits. However, the prince believes that everything is due to the fact that neither he nor Goku take advantage of the power they have. When fighting they waste a lot of energy. So a better form of training for him is to relax in the moments when they don’t have to attack.

We recommend you: Dragon Ball Super shows that Broly can already control his maximum power

It seems that from Dragon Ball Super 93, this will be Vegeta’s new style. Well, he said that fighting in a more relaxed way helps to catch the rival off guard. Since they do not show their next move in advance. Vegeta was always very impulsive when fighting, which made him simply fall before some rivals. Do you think his new strategy will work?

What else happened in Dragon Ball Super 93?

Dragon Ball Super 93 he concentrated on the training of Goku, Vegeta and Broly on the planet of Billls. However, he also covered the part where Piccolo is preparing to ‘kidnap’ Pan. Besides, we saw the moment where he asks Shenlong to become more powerful.

Source: Shueisha

The last panels of the manga show us Piccolo disguised as a member of the Red Patrol. He along with another unknown soldier head towards Gohan’s daughter’s school. Of course those who saw superhero You already know what comes next.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about this and other issues.