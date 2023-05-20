













Dragon Ball Super 93 shows us that Beerus also has his little heart

Now we have fresh Dragon Ball Super 93 where it is possible to appreciate a bit of what is happening in the universe, especially since Piccolo has to deal with the new Red Patrol and Goku and Vegeta are training on Beerus’s planet with everything and Broly… And his friends too.

Yes, Lemo and Cheelai are now on the planet of the God of Destruction in the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super and it seems that this causes “something” in Beerus, which we have not seen before in Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro’s manga.

After Beerus wakes up from a 4 month (Earth) break, he notices that Lemo is cooking and applauds him for what he cooked. Then Cheela shows up, who ends up – in a single frame – captivating the God of Destruction.

Source: Bird Studio/Toriyama, Toyotaro

It’s even possible to see Beerus blushing, which is certainly a rare moment, especially when he’s not eating. That shows that this character is losing the bad mood with which he always walked. He even seems much more hospitable to his new guests.

Source: Bird Studio/Toriyama, Toyotaro

Dragon Ball Z Kai comes complete to Crunchyroll

As Toei one day is encouraged to continue with the DBS anime, we tell you that Crunchyroll already has the third and fourth seasons of Dragon Ball Z Kai. These episodes go from 53 to 98, which is pretty much as far as the Cell saga goes.

This means that we are not that far from the arrival of the chapters that have already been dubbed by Mario Castañeda and company. Fans will have to be a little more patient to see the rest of this abridged story of the anime based on Akira Toriyama’s manga.

