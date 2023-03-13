The first drafts of chapter 91 of the Dragon Ball Super manga have already been published and with what we have seen on the pages we can already get a good idea of ​​what awaits us in the adventures of the superhero arc, especially between Piccolo, who makes his back, and Gohan’s daughter, Pan.

The first thing we can appreciate is that Piccolo continues to do the babysitting job picking up Pan from school since both Videl and Gohan are very busy with different personal tasks. We already saw this in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and here it becomes even more evident.

The funny thing is how Piccolo takes care of her in a more or less human way, because he listens to Pan, who wants to be a superhero like Goten and Trunks. She even says the same phrase about cleansing evil as a Saiyaman. There we see how Piccolo questions the behavior of those children, which is worth remembering, they learned the fusion dance from him and from Krillin.

The next chapter of the manga that they do between Toyotaro and Akira Toriyama will be released on March 19 and will surely show us in better detail what is behind the little granddaughter of Goku and Piccolo, which we can bet will be a lot of fun.

We also recommend: Dragon Ball: Akira Toriyama shows the new forms of Piccolo and Cell

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that Dragon Ball Super can be read for free through the Manga Plus service. Even if you have the mobile app, you can read all the chapters at no additional cost, you can only do it once.

What do you think of this new story? Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and join our community in discord.