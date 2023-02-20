You can now read number 90 of Dragon Ball Super through the platform Plus Sleeve and left us, at least in Krillin’s statements that the Red Patrol is back.

This fact of the return of the Red Patrol is unnecessary, especially if we consider that this arc of the manga of Dragon Ball Super is prior to the events that happen before Super: Super Hero, however, it has a very special detail that we should not pay attention to.

we already know that Dr. Hedo is the grandson of Dr. Gero, the creator of Androids and Cell who had the goal of defeating Goku, the point is that they finally did not fulfill the task and even became friends with the protagonist of the series.

Now, what you have to know is that the new Red Patrol, the one we haven’t seen in action yet, wants Doctor Gero’s grandson because he clearly has the talent to work with Androids.

What remains to be seen is what kind of plans come, since Hedo was 3 months in jail after Krillin caught him. This admirer character of superheroes did not stop working and investigating, we can even say that he has a kind of specialty creating robot insects.

Where to read chapter 90 of the Dragon Ball Super manga

Dragon Ball Super 90 is now available to read for free through the platform Plus Sleeve from Shueisha. It is only necessary to enter the page or, failing that, the mobile application. For the luck or taste of the readers, this manga is available in both English and Spanish.

Now this manga of Akira Toriyama It can be read completely and for free in English as long as you do it from the app, however it must be clarified that you can only read a chapter once, then it will no longer be possible.

This is a good legal way to keep up with the adventures of Goku and company.