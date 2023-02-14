There is still a little bit left for chapter 90 of the manga to come out Dragon Ball Super but we already have an idea of ​​what to expect and all thanks to the usual preview in the form of sketches where nothing less than Krillin appears.

Yes, it seems that now Goku’s best friend is the one who will be taking action instead of the teenage versions of Goten and Trunks. And it is that Dr. Hedo’s zombies are a clear threat to the tranquility of citizens.

So Krillin, as a good policeman, has to watch over the population, and incidentally, investigate what is happening. In the cartoons this Warrior Z can be seen entering a store where Mai is also there and inside there are a trio of zombies.

It doesn’t look like they’re making much of a fuss but Krillin has to stop them anyway; he surely he intends to question them. And how could he tell her that it was a group of undead?

Perhaps because in an image one of them can be seen picking up an eyeball from the ground to put it back on. The zombies that Krillin faces in chapter 90 of the manga Dragon Ball SuperAlthough they seem to have organic components, they are more like androids.

As expected, we will have to wait for this installment of the series to get an idea of ​​the dialogues, and have a complete context of what happens in this part of the story.

When will Dragon Ball Super Chapter 90 come out?

If everything goes according to schedule, chapter 90 of the manga Dragon Ball Super It will be available on Monday, February 20, 2023. On the Manga Plus website you can read it from 9:00 am, although you could also use its mobile application.

Of course, its publication in physical format will be limited to Japan for the moment, and in the West we will have to wait for it to come out in one of the compilation volumes of the series.

Something that can also be seen in the preview of the next chapter is that Goten has no problem using his father’s flying cloud, which reflects the nobility of his heart.

Unlike the cartoons where Krillin appears, it is more difficult to guess the context of what Goku’s son is doing because the designs are focused on him. We will only be able to clear up doubts when this chapter is available to read.

In addition to Dragon Ball Super We have more manga and anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.