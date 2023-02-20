February 20 has arrived and that means that you can now read chapter number 90 of Dragon Ball Super written by Akira Toriyama and drawn by Toyotaro. At the moment a new arc is carried out which is focused on Goten and Trunks who now aspire to be superheroes.

Now, the story of this chapter of Dragon Ball Super focuses on how the sons of Goku and Vegeta have to deal with the supposed threat of Dr. Hedo, who we now know is the grandson of Dr. Gero and who has the ability to create androids from corpses. The thing is, he uses them to put them to work and finance his experiments.

On the other hand, Goten and Trunks now have a double life of superheroes who now fight crime. The point is that Dr. Hedo investigates them and even already knows their respective identities and is also aware that they have a very precious object for him.however, it has nothing to do with the disk where the plans to create Cell were found.

Source: Bird Studio, Shueisha

At the Blue Hal Institute, a dance party is held where Mai plans to go with Trunks, but all because she wants to discover and catch Dr. Hedo, who also happens to be a big fan of Clean God, the same hero that Goten and Trunks idolize. .

During the party they discover Dr. Hedo, but one of his androids defends him and helps him to flee. Krillin and the others go after him and discover his plan, which is tied to the return of a certain organization.

Dragon Ball Super 90: The Red Patrol wants to recruit Dr. Hedo

When Dr. Hedo manages to escape and steals the ball-goers’ belongings, we learn that the Red Patrol is back and wants Dr. Gero’s grandson. This already ties us a bit to what is the Super Hero movie where we already have this organization back.

Source: Bird Studio, Shuisha

The question is that in Dragon Ball Super 90 It’s unclear if Dr. Hedo is really that bad or what his plans are. What is a fact is that he did not skimp on creating androids that could face his enemies because he has a huge robotic dinosaur that gives Goten and Trunks problems.

In the end, they both transform into a Super Saiyan and defeat the Artificial Dinosaur and Dr. Hedo is arrested. Just when they were going to take away the disk with Cell’s information, they find that he kept the photo of him with God Clean there. He only has 3 months left in jail and continues to do his experiments.

Right on the last page of the manga is when we see that Dr. Hedo will trigger a major incident where the heroes' arc will really begin.