The new arch of dragonball, the work of Akira Toriyama, it will return to serialization after its last break. The new episode of Dragon Ball Super It will be number 88 and it seems that we will see Goku and Vegeta in trouble again.

December 14 is when the first drafts of chapter number 88 of Dragon Ball Super, Y the full episode is expected on December 20, 2022.

In episode number 87, which is where the situation stopped at a very critical moment, the story will be resumed.

It is set on the planet Cereal, for that time, Goku and Vegeta had made peace with Granolah and were preparing to defeat the younger brother Heeta. However, they did not count on Gas being there yet and the worst thing is that they were unable to defeat Black Freeza. which, it should be noted, appeared unexpectedly on the planet of Granolah.

So that in chapter 88 of Dragon Ball Super we expect some expectation of training so that our favorite super saiyans get stronger and are able to defeat the terrible threat that Black Freeza represents.

Source: Toei Animation

It is suspected that the new arc will have Goten and Trunks as protagonists. And yes, I would be dating on December 20, 2022.

Where can I read chapter 88 of Dragon Ball Super?

The new episode will be released on Manga Plus legally and for free. Just remember that the platform is updated every three issues, so you must keep up to date so you don’t miss a single one.

