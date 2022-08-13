the arc of granola is about to end in the manga Dragon Ball Super but chapters are still coming out and one of them is 87. As there is almost always a preview and this one seems to show an unfortunate death.

Yes, deaths are the order of the day in the work of Akira Toriyama and it is possible for a character to return from the dead. But when he’s secondary, there’s a chance he’ll never come back.

Obviously, what we will talk about next falls into the category of spoilers. The point is that granola, Goku Y Vegeta they were finally able to defeat Gas like the rest of the heeters.

The Cerelian He mentions that using so much of his strength shortened his life and he is exhausted. But enter the scene Minaito, who managed to recover his energies using his powers. It seems these have evolved.

Font: Shueisha.

So it also heals Goku Y Vegeta. while that happens elecleader of the heeters, decides that the best thing is to escape and he doesn’t mind leaving his brothers. While he runs away something happens that no one would have expected in chapter 87 of the manga of Dragon Ball Super.

When I was happier Minaito due to his new ability he is wounded from behind. A bolt of lightning from who knows where it crosses it in an instant and the worst can be expected.

When does chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga come out?

If you want to know the complete story then wait for chapter 87 of the manga of Dragon Ball Superwhich will be available on Friday, August 19 from 10:00 am

Maybe then they’ll find out who shot Minaito because in the previous one the identity of the attacker is not revealed. However, there is a lot of conjecture about it due to the shape of the lightning bolt. Some believe it could be the fearsome frieza.

Font: Shueisha.

It would not be the first time that this villain shoots first and asks questions later. Despite everything that has happened this character has a habit of killing anyone. You just have to remember what he did to the father of Brolithe one he killed to enrage this saiyanjain.

What is likely is that whoever did it faces the wrath of Goku, Vegeta Y granolawhich thanks to Minaito they are recovered and ready for action.

What is likely is that whoever did it faces the wrath of Goku, Vegeta Y granola, which thanks to Minaito they are recovered and ready for action.