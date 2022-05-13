The first leaks of the next volume of the manga have arrived Dragon Ball Super. The panels that are hanging around in networks point to that we will know the reason why Bardock left his son on Earth. Everything would be linked to her desire for the dragon balls and the pride of the Saiyans.

As the previous chapters predicted, Dragon Ball Super continues with the discovery of Bardock’s way of being. The new panels show us that Goku has some memories of his father, his mother, and even Raditz while he was in his little pod.

As you will remember, Bardock he wished his children would grow up fast and healthy in a past chapter from Dragon Ball Super. This could be the reason why both Radditz and Goku were able to escape Frieza’s devastating attack on planet Vegeta. However, there seems to be one more reason why Kakaroto ended in the land.

Bardock showed that he was different from other saiyans and was compassionate in helping Big wavehis mother and Monitor against Gas. This made it clear that these warriors were more than conquerors in the service of an evil empire. Vegeta and Goku they understand this in Dragon Ball Super chapter 84. They realize that their duty is not to live with the sins of the Saiyans, but with their pride..

This revelation, in addition to letting us know the reason why Goku arrived at the land, could be key in this arc. Let us remember that in the past Bardock released a hidden power which many theorized has to do with his Saiyan pride. maybe now Goku and Vegeta understand its power and can unleash it against Gas.

When does this chapter of Dragon Ball Super come out?

The panels we saw are just a few previews of chapter 84 of Dragon Ball Super. There may be even more surprises to come in the rest of its pages. The good news is that we won’t have to wait long to see the rest. This manga is released on the market next May 19.

These leaks also tell us that we will have a great fight between Goku, Vegeta and Gas Heater. It is also possible that Big wave join the battle. It all depends on whether Monitor manages to heal him before this powerful adversary arrives. What did you think of these leaks? Are you excited for the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super? Tell us in the comments.

