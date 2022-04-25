The latest chapter of the manga Dragon Ball Super just revealed a secret of the Saiyans. It seems that his tail, in addition to allowing them to become Oozaru, is responsible for not reaching their full potential. Removing it from the equation seems to be the only path for other transformations, including super saiyan phases.

Chapter 83 of Dragon Ball Super showed us the continuation of the fight between Bardock and Gas. Although the brother Heeter he had the upper hand almost the entire fight, this changed when he tore off the saiyan’s tail. Although not explicitly stated, it seems that this was necessary to unleash a new power from Goku’s father.

His new power allowed him to turn the scales and turn the fight around. now we know why Gas I was so scared to face Goku. Although this opened the door to a theory. What if the tail of the Saiyans is actually a kind of brake to release its full potential.

Source: Shueisha

If we think about it, Goku, Gohan and Vegeta They had no tail when they became Super Saiyan. This would also explain why they achieved it so easily. Goten and Trunks, whom we never saw with one. If this proves true, it could change what we know about dragon ball.

Perhaps the tail makes them only able to release their power by transforming into Oozaru. Not having it, they must draw their strength from other sides or concentrate it differently. All of these questions are likely to be resolved by the next issues of the manga. Dragon Ball Super.

The Saiyan tail was always a weakness in Dragon Ball

If the implications of what we saw in manga 83 of Dragon Ball Super are true, it seems that the tail is more harmful than we think. Since Goku I was a child and we saw that it caused quite a few problems. Whenever someone managed to grab her, the little warrior lost all his strength.

The Super Saiyan tail was always seen as a weakness, but not in this way. Let us remember that in Dragon Ball Z We saw two occasions where the queues led to a loss. Goku he took his brother’s Raditz to weaken it and the cut of Yajirobe to that of Vegeta it was a crucial move to defeat him.

Source: Toei Animation

In addition to being his ‘Achilles heel’, the tail seems to be a brake on the full potential of the Saiyan race. Perhaps if everyone had removed their tails, the planet Vegeta It will continue to exist and with many Super Saiyans out there. Do you think this theory is true? Tell us in the comments.

